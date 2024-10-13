11-members-of-the-same-family-killed-in-landslide-caused-by-hurricane-helene

A family in North Carolina has suffered a tremendous loss after 11 of its members perished in a landslide caused by Hurricane Helene.

According to the GoFundMe fundraiser, it was revealed that the Craig family in Fairview, just southeast of Asheville, was hit particularly hard by the storm.

Unfortunately, the family’s homestead, known as “Craigtown,” was completely devastated due to a landslide triggered by Hurricane Helene.

A resident close to the Craigs revealed to Fox News Digital that nearly a dozen family members were living in several houses beside each other when the landslide occurred in the early hours of Sept. 27.

One family member, Jesse Craig, also told ABC11 that “Craigtown” is “unrecognizable.” His wife, MeKenzie, then stated, “We’ll never make sense of it. You know, it’s our community and our town. I don’t — I don’t know that it’ll ever be the same. It’s been that life-altering a situation.”

Jesse further revealed the family members he lost in the natural disaster. “My mother and father, my aunt and uncle, my great aunt and uncle,” he said. “I’ve lost cousins, second cousins, things like that, but 11 people overall from this mudslide.”

MeKenzie continued, “I haven’t been able to process it yet. It’s still it’s not new because it feels like it’s been forever; I don’t even know what day it is.”

Despite the circumstances, the Craig family wants to rebuild.

The GoFundMe funds will be used to cover the funerals, medical expenses, clean up, and construction. “We don’t want people to forget months down the road,” MeKenzie added. “This isn’t just a week or two fix. We have to be in it for the long haul; this is going to take years of work to repair to have it recognizable again.”

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $230,000.

Another Craig Family Member Revealed His Parents’ Home Ended Up Hundreds of Yards Away From Where It Once Stood Following Landslide

Bryan Craig spoke to ABC13 about the landslide, noting his parents’ home ended up hundreds of yards from where it originally stood.

“A lot of the house is right here; we found a lot of pieces of the house, clothing, and hats,” Bryan explained. “It’s been a tough week and a half, it’s devastating.”

Bryan noted among the items left behind Hurricane Helene and the landslide were items from a recent family wedding. “You come walking out of this debris with a fan from the wedding; how does that make it? We’re going to have some really great pictures from that wedding and pictures of people who are no longer with us.”