10-year-old-boy-drives-car-after-grandfather-has-medical-emergency-behind-the-wheel

A quick-witted 10-year-old boy became a hero, taking the wheel of his Grandfather’s car when the 70-year-old had a medical emergency.

On July 15, Drake Linn was in a pickup truck towing a boat on Interstate 75 when his grandfather, who was driving, experienced a medical emergency, according to a Facebook post by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office in Calhoun, Georgia.

The boy managed to take control of the truck and boat, steering them safely to the roadside, according to police. The vehicle was reportedly going 70 miles an hour when the boy took control.

He then called 911 and provided clear and precise information for first responders.

“Hey, my grandpa is a diabetic! I pulled him over! I pulled him over on the side of the road, can you hear me!?… Exit 320, we are right at exit 320!”, the heroic boy wonder can be heard belting out to 911.

“All the stuff is going through my mind. It is like, ‘What is going to happen? Are we going to get in a wreck or what?’ But it worked out perfectly,” Linn later recalled to Atlanta News First.

Law Enforcement Praise the Boy Who Drove a Vehicle to Safety After His Grandfather’s Medical Emergency

Cpl. Matthew Holder with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office praised the boy’s quick thinking. ““It was just amazing, probably one of the most touching calls that I have ever took since I have been at 911,” Cpl. Holder told the outlet.

“What an extraordinary young man who took a dangerous situation and made it safe for him and his grandpa,” Sheriff Mitch Ralston added.

Meanwhile, it seems that good old-fashioned farm work rather than gizmos and gadgets gave Drake the know-how to take control of the vehicle. His family speculates that his experience on the farm likely taught him how to handle the wheel.

Meanwhile, Linn is beyond proud of himself. He’s especially happy for potentially helping others who might have been endangered during his grandpa’s medical emergency.

“I did something that could save a lot of people’s [lives] on the interstate. That is something Mighty Man or someone would do,” Linn explained.

To honor the young hero, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office presented Linn with a Citizen Service Award. They also awarded him with an Atlanta Braves cap and shirt, and four tickets to an upcoming Braves game.