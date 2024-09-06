10-year-old-boy-confesses-to-killing-82-year-old-former-louisiana-mayor-and-his-daughter

A new discovery has left the state of Louisiana shellshocked. This comes after a 10-year-old boy admitted to killing Joe Cornelius Sr., the former Mayor of a small town in Louisiana, as well as his daughter, Keisha Miles.

The two victims were found dead in a residence on September 1. Less than a week later, authorities have the boy in custody.

10-Year-Old Boy Admits to Killing Former Mayor, Daughter

“We have the suspect in custody now. We have a confession from the suspect,” Minden Police Chief Jared McIver said.

Usually, when a suspect confesses to a murder it is an open-and-shut case for the authorities. But in the case of Cornelius and Miles, getting justice won’t be that simple.

Charging Child Killer Could be Complex

Minden adds that because the alleged killer is a juvenile, bringing him to justice will be a lot more “complex.”

“We’ve got a confession. But in these cases when you’re in, it’s very delicate. When you’re dealing with a child of this age, you know, in their stage, we’re looking at their motive. And what was the motive? It’s one of those things that we’ve still got a lot of unanswered questions,” he added.

The police chief also noted that when the boy was arrested he was “scared.” and appeared to have the “mindset to commit a crime like this.”

Despite the boy’s reason for executing Cornelius and Miles, one thing can be agreed on. Their murder was a tragedy. Cornelius served as the Mayor of Minden for several years. When speaking about his murder, the current Mayor of Minden, Nick Cox, raved about the impact he had on the community.

“Joe Cornelius’s years of service to Minden were marked by his commitment and dedication to the betterment of our community,” Cox said.

“On a personal note, I am grateful for his friendship and the many ways he supported me and others in our city.”