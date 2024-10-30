10-Story Hotel Collapses, At Least 7 Trapped With Search and Rescue Mission Underway

A ten-story hotel in Villa Gesell, Argentina, collapsed on Tuesday, leading to a rescue operation that is still underway.

Videos by Suggest

According to authorities, between seven and nine individuals, including construction workers reportedly operating without municipal permits, were believed to be inside the Dubrovnik hotel at the time.

Firefighters conducting search and rescue operations uncovered a woman alive amid the rubble of the Dubrovnik Hotel in Villa Gesell, a coastal city located 217 miles south of Buenos Aires, the capital, per the Associated Press.

Footage from the scene shows the hotel collapse profoundly impacted the buildings surrounding the area. Debris that fell appears to have breached the walls of nearby structures, resulting in extensive damage.

The footage reveals massive piles of rubble, twisted metal, and various debris scattered throughout the scene. As the camera sweeps around, it shows an entire hotel floor precariously angled after collapsing into the level below.

#Actualidad | #Derrumbe en el #ApartHotelDubrovnik de #VillaGesell: encontraron muerto a un jubilado y rescataron a una mujer en estado crítico. La víctima fatal tiene entre 80 y 89 años y todavía no fue identificada. La Justicia investiga a dos arquitectos por "estrago culposo". pic.twitter.com/9gP5WfqNyq — 221 NOTICIAS ● La ciudad en vivo. (@221NOTICIAS) October 29, 2024

Argentina’s Security Minister, Patricia Bullrich, also announced on X that specialized teams from the Federal Police, including structural engineers and a canine unit, are being deployed to respond to the hotel collapse.

“The first team includes structural engineers, rescue specialists (USAR), operations and incident command system personnel, HAZMAT and a canine team trained in collapsed structures,” Bullrich wrote. She also added that the second team would provide “logistical and operational support.”

A prosecutor has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the collapse. In a press release, the municipality of Villa Gesell stated that the hotel was undergoing renovations without the necessary permits.

Javier Alonso, the security minister for Buenos Aires province, informed journalists that an 80-year-old man died in the collapse. Meanwhile, he noted a woman was rescued alive from the rubble. He also pointed out that between seven and nine individuals are still trapped beneath the debris. They were likely masons involved in the alleged unpermitted restoration, he added.

Meanwhile, rescue teams are still actively clearing debris to free those trapped. Reportedly, construction work at the site was halted in August of this year.