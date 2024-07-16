1 Dead, Young Boy and Man Missing After Boat Capsizes in ‘Graveyard of the Pacific’

One person is dead and two are missing after a boat capsized in the “Graveyard of the Pacific.”

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) shared a statement on X (formerly Twitter) about a shipwreck that occurred on July 13.

#HappeningNow A #USCG aircrew from Astoria and boat crew from Cape Disappointment continue to search for 2 people near the Columbia River Bar after the 26-foot boat they were in capsized around 10:30 am. A total of 5 people were onboard the vessel. — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) July 13, 2024

Good Samaritans rescued two people of the five people in the Columbia River. A third, who was also pulled from the water after the boat capsized, later died at the hospital.

The outlet reported, “The unidentified rescuers swooped in around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and Coast Guard rescuers joined them by sea and air shortly after, Carter said. But the search was called off just after 9 p.m.”

“As of 9:03 p.m., the #USCG has suspended the search for the two missing individuals pending further developments,” the USCG posted to X.

One Dead and Two Missing After Ship Capsizes in ‘Graveyard of the Pacific’

The two missing individuals were a 54-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy. By now, they are presumed dead, and search parties have been called off.

This shipwreck occurred in the Columbia River Bar, or the region where the Pacific Ocean and Columbia River meet. This area of the water is also called the “Graveyard of the Pacific” — for obvious reasons.

“The Columbia River Bar, where the Pacific Ocean and Columbia River meet, can be a navigational nightmare,” according to Oregon State Parks. “Since 1792, approximately 2,000 ships have sunk in this area, earning it the nickname ‘Graveyard of the Pacific.'”

These dangers are the result of water, weather, and geography creating a “treacherous” combination that has capsized many ships.

“Sometimes, strong river discharges collide with heavy Pacific waves, making passage extremely dangerous for all vessels,” the government website continued. “The bar’s weather and waves are notoriously violent and quick to change.”

Unfortunately, a capsized boat in this area is not rare — but is devastating nonetheless.