1-dead-in-upstate-ny-plane-crash

A Virginia pilot committed to rescuing shelter dogs tragically lost his life in a small plane crash in Upstate New York on Sunday. He was transporting several dogs by air to an animal shelter upstate for adoption.

Seuk Kim, a 49-year-old father of three, was flying three dogs from Maryland to Albany as part of his work with a nonprofit organization dedicated to relocating animals from overcrowded shelters to places where they have better chances of being adopted. One of the dogs also perished in the incident.

Volunteer pilot Seuk Kim tragically lost his life while transporting a dog from Maryland to Albany for adoption. (Image via Facebook / Seuk Kim)

According to the Animal Shelter of Schoharie County, a nonprofit to which Kim was delivering the dogs, both Whiskey, a Labrador-mix puppy with broken bones, and Pluto, an 18-month-old Yorkie terrier mix, survived the crash.

On Sunday, with visibility poor, Kim requested permission to adjust his altitude due to turbulence. Unfortunately, shortly thereafter, his plane crashed in the woods, approximately 35 miles from his destination, according to Fox 5 DC.

Kim, a married father of three, resided in Virginia. (Image via Facebook / Seuk Kim)

The married father of three from Springfield, Virginia, was described as a “bright light” in the lives of his family and friends, per his obituary.

‘He Died Doing What He Loved’

Leah Kim, his 16-year-old daughter, shared that her father dedicated his final years to rescuing animals.

“He died doing what he loved, which was saving animals,” she told Fox 5.

Kim generously used his time to move animals from crowded shelters to places where they had a higher chance of being adopted. (Image via Facebook / Seuk Kim)

Kim’s family released a statement explaining that he was originally from South Korea. However, they noted that he “came to this country with little but a dream. Through hard work and perseverance, he built a life of meaning and generosity.”

“He was a kind, selfless individual who always went out of his way to help others, no matter the circumstances,” the statement added. “His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched, both human and animal.”

“His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched, both human and animal,” his family said in a statement. (Image via Facebook / Seuk Kim)

Kim also recently utilized his plane to deliver supplies to hurricane-stricken areas of North Carolina.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are working together to investigate the crash.