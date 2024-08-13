1 Dead, Another Severely Injured After Laundromat Knife Attack in Horrifying Video

Last Thursday, a violent and unprovoked knife attack in a Bronx laundromat left one man dead and another seriously injured. The brutal attack was captured on startling surveillance footage.

The footage captures a knife-wielding stranger approaching the first victim, who was seated in a chair at the all-night 303 Laundromat on East 170th Street around 2:40 a.m. The assailant then repeatedly stabbed him in the back and torso, creating pools of blood on the floor.

The injured victim, later identified as a 47-year-old homeless man, stumbled around, covered in blood. At one point, he threw a chair at the front door after his assailant fled the scene.

He was quickly transported to Lincoln Hospital after police responded to a 911 call at the scene. According to authorities, he is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

The extremely graphic and disturbing footage of the laundromat knife attack found its way to X.

The assault on the second victim, who sustained stab wounds to the legs and torso, was not recorded in the footage. The NYPD confirmed that he was pronounced dead later at Lincoln Hospital, and his identity has not yet been established.

Police Found Two Meat Cleavers Outside the Scene of the Laundromat Attack

Police discovered two meat cleavers on the stoop outside the laundromat hours after the attack. According to sources, the 47-year-old victim, who is homeless, reported that he was sleeping inside the laundromat with a friend when the stabbing took place.

Laundromat customer Patricia Santori referred to the second victim as ‘Flaco,’ a homeless man who she said kept the all-night laundromat clean and watched over it in exchange for shelter.

“He’s not a bad person, he used to help everybody out and in return, you get killed? Santori told local news outlet ABC 7.

“We were all his family basically. You know when you’re out here and you know each other you’re on the street. I’ve been here for 10 years. We call each other family, you know?” Santori told the outlet.

The NYPD Arrests a Suspect in the Brutal Laundromat Knife Attack

However, it seems the NYPD may have found their suspect.

Clarence Woodward, 39, residing at a homeless shelter in Brooklyn, was charged on Monday with the double stabbing incident.

According to ABC 7, he faces charges of murder, manslaughter, and two counts of assault. The motive behind the murder of one individual and the serious injury of another is still under investigation.