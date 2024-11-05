1 Dead, 4 Missing After Boat Capsizes Near California Coast

Authorities have suspended the search for four missing people after a boat capsized near Bodega Bay, California, over the weekend. The incident left one person dead.

On Saturday, November 2, at approximately 11:40 p.m. local time, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office alerted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco about six boaters who were reported as “overdue.” These individuals had departed from Westside Marina at 3 p.m. that day and were expected to return four hours later aboard a 21-foot blue and white vessel, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

The next morning, authorities located two boaters. One was found alive and received medical treatment. Meanwhile, the other was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported that six individuals were aboard the boat, including three children. Authorities received a call about the “overdue recreational boat crabbing off the coast of Bodega” at around 10:18 p.m. on Saturday. A subsequent “cell phone ping” indicated the boat’s last known location was near Carmet Beach, according to officials.

A search-and-rescue team, along with drones, Coast Guard boats, and helicopters, was deployed to locate the missing boat. Debris was later discovered along the coast. As of Sunday, November 3, the Coast Guard announced that it had suspended its search near Bodega Bay around 6 p.m., pending new information.

The Capsized Boat Included Five Family Members and a Friend

The Press Democrat, referencing U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Levi Read, reported that the boat’s passengers included five family members from Corning in Tehama County and a family friend. All individuals aboard were wearing life vests, and six vests were recovered during the search, according to the outlet.

The sole survivor, an 11-year-old boy, was reportedly found around 8 a.m. along South Salmon Creek Beach, according to the outlet. He informed responders that the boat had capsized. The deceased boater, identified as a teenager, was also mentioned in the report, which cited local authorities.

The Press Democrat also reported that the water temperature in the area was approximately 54 degrees. Additionally, a beach hazards alert was issued at 3 p.m. on Sunday, warning of an increased risk of rip currents.

“The decision to suspend a search is always difficult to make and never done lightly” U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Michael L. Zapawa, search and rescue coordinator, explained in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the missing boaters during this incredibly difficult time.”